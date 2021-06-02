Face masks and physical distancing now optional at K-State

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University announced changes to the face covering and physical distancing guidance on Wednesday, June 2nd.

All individuals on K-State campuses and at university events, now have the option of wearing face coverings and observing physical distance.

Students, faculty, and staff, who are unvaccinated, are strongly encouraged to receive the COVID-19 vaccine if they are able.

Masks and physical distance requirements will remain in place at Lafene Heath Center and any other patient-facing settings, along with on the University shuttles, which follows the U.S. Department of Transportation’s policy.

Lafene Health Center is open for K-State students, faculty, and staff members to receive the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccination through July 30, 2021.

To schedule your vaccination appointment, you can call Lafene Health Center at 785-532-6544 or on the myLafene+ patient portal.

Signs and graphics across the university campus and website will be updated over the next several weeks.

