Ex-postal worker fined for destroying mail containing cash

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A former postal worker in eastern Kansas has been ordered to pay $1,100 in fines and restitution for destroying mail and presumably stealing cash contained in that mail.

Dennis Tapscott, 24, of Emporia, was fined Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Wichita, the Wichita Eagle reported. He was ordered to pay a $500 fine, $575 in restitution and a $25 special assessment fee.

Tapscott pleaded guilty last week to one count of delaying mail. Prosecutors said that between August 2019 and January 2020, Tapscott opened and destroyed mail containing cash that was intended for 12 other people in Greenwood and Lyon counties.

Court documents did not explicitly state whether Tapscott kept the money from the mail he destroyed, but he was ordered to repay the victims for the cash they never received.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.