Civic groups sue Kansas over new voting laws

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Several civic groups are suing the state of Kansas over newly-enacted voting laws.

The League of Women Voters of Kansas, Loud Light, Kansas Appleseed Center for Law and Justice, and the Topeka Independent Living Resource Center filed the lawsuit Tuesday. It alleges the laws violate the Kansas Constitution by interfering with voting, due process, and free speech and association rights.

Gov. Laura Kelly vetoed House Bill 2183 and House Bill 2332, saying they were “designed to disenfranchise Kansans,” and make it more difficult to vote. However, supporters say the laws are meant to prevent voter fraud.

The Republican-controlled House and Senate later overrode Kelly’s vetoes.

Find a link to the lawsuit here.

The lawsuit, filed in Shawnee Co. District Court, is specifically against Scott Schwab and Derek Schmidt in their official capacities as Secretary of State and Attorney General, respectively. It challenges four aspects of the laws: restrictions on giving the appearance of being an election official; prohibiting mailing advance voting applications from out of state; new signature-matching requirements on advance ballots; and limiting to 10 the number of advance ballots a person is able to return on behalf of people besides immediate family.

“The Legislature secretively and haphazardly rushed through voter restrictions that criminalize healthy parts of our democracy, such as helping Kansans register to vote or helping a neighbor turn in their ballot,” said Davis Hammet, Loud Light president. “Loud Light has been working to improve Kansas election integrity for years, but these laws aren’t about election integrity. They’re barriers that block access to the ballot box and undermine the integrity of our democracy.”

The groups maintains the new restrictions could disproportionately impact people with disabilities and those who live in rural areas.

“Rather than address continuing access barriers to voting for elderly and disabled Kansans, the legislature has added procedural barriers to the process through discriminatory signature scrutiny and draconian ballot delivery limitations,” said Ami Hyten, Executive Director of the Topeka Independent Living Resource Center.

