Catholic Charities to host food and hygiene distribution

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Catholic Charities will hand out some much-needed food and hygiene items in June.

Clay County Emergency Management says Catholic Charities will host a mobile outreach event in which it will hand out food and hygiene items. It said the location schedule is as follows:

June 2 Junction City: JCNaz Church, 1025 S Washington St., 9 - 10 a.m. Ellsworth: St. Bernard Church, 911 N Kansas Ave., 10 - 11:30 a.m. Norton: St. Francis Church, 108 S Wabash Ave., 1 - 2 p.m. Herington: St. John Church, 712 Broadway, 1 - 2 p.m. Lincoln: Health Department, 114 W Court St., 1:30 - 2:30 p.m.

June 9 Washington: St. Augustine Church, 410 B St., 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. WaKeeney: Christ the King Church, 4112 N 9th St., 10 - 11 a.m. Wilson: St. Wenceslaus Church, 2811 Ave. D, 10 - 11:15 a.m. Mankato: St. Theresa Church, 422 N Commercial St., 12 - 1 p.m. Oakley: St. Joseph Church, 625 Freeman Ave., 12:30 - 1:30 p.m. Beverly: City Office, 204 Main St., 1 - 2 p.m.

June 16 Junction City: JCNaz Church, 1025 S Washington St., 9 - 10 a.m. Minneapolis: 200 block of N Sheridan, 10 - 11:15 a.m. Clay Center: St. Peter and Paul Church, 714 Court St., 1 - 2 p.m. Concordia: OLPH Catholic Church, 307 E 5th St., 1:30 - 3 p.m.

June 23 Russell: St. Mary Church, 415 S Windsor St., 9 - 10 a.m. Chapman: St. Michael Church, 210 E 6th St., 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. Osborne: St. Aloysius Church, 219 N Elm St., 10:30 - 11:30 a.m. Abilene: St. Andrew Church, 311 S Buckeye Ave., 11 a.m - 12 p.m. Plainville: Sacred Heart Church, 206 N Washington St., 1 - 2 p.m. Beloit: St. John Church, 622 E Main St., 1:30 - 3 p.m.



