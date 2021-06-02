Advertisement

Beer is latest vaccine incentive for Biden ‘month of action’

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Free beer is the latest White House-backed incentive for Americans to get vaccinated for COVID-19, as President Joe Biden is announcing a “month of action” Wednesday to get more shots into arms before the July 4 holiday.

Speaking from the White House, Biden is set to update the nation on the vaccination rollout and his plans to get 70% of adults partially vaccinated by Independence Day — essential to his goal of returning the nation to a pre-pandemic sense of normalcy this summer. The latest vaccine sweetener, provided by Anheuser-Busch, builds on other incentives like cash giveaways, sports tickets or paid leave, to keep up the pace of Americans getting shots.

The White House said Biden’s “month of action” will continue to use public and private-sector partnerships to encourage Americans to roll up their sleeves, drawing in businesses, social media influencers, colleges, celebrities and community organizations to help spread the word about the benefits of vaccination and to encourage them to get shots.

President Joe Biden speaks about distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, in the East Room of the...
President Joe Biden speaks about distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, in the East Room of the White House, Monday, May 17, 2021, in Washington.(Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

To date, 62.8% of the adult U.S. population have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 133.6 million are fully vaccinated. The rate of new vaccinations has slowed again to an average below 600,000 per day, down from more than 800,000 per day when incentives like lotteries were announced, and down from a peak of nearly 2 million per day in early April when demand for shots was much higher.

Anheuser-Busch announced Wednesday morning that it would “buy Americans 21+ a round of beer” once Biden’s 70% goal is met through a promotional giveaway on its website that will provide $5 credits to the first 200,000 people to respond when the nation reaches the vaccine threshold.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Isaac Storm Skelton King was arrested Sunday, May 30, 2021 on drug charges.
Topeka man arrested following car accident
Robert Person (left) and Sheila Wells (right), both of Topeka were arrested after a traffic...
Topeka pair arrested following traffic stop
No injuries were reported early Tuesday when a car slid off Interstate 70 near S.W. Valencia...
No injuries reported Tuesday morning when car slides off I-70 west of Topeka
(left) Melissa L. Stage, 36, and (right) Jackalynn Kirk, 19, both of Ottawa were arrested...
Pair of Ottawa women busted for drugs in seperate Osage Co. traffic stops
Civic groups sue Kansas over new voting laws

Latest News

On May 18th, 2021 Roge Lagahid officially became a U.S. citizen.
Topeka Boys and Girls Club Team Member Becomes U.S. Citizen
FILE - In this April 16, 2020 file photo, the Amazon logo is displayed in Douai, northern France.
Amazon won’t test job seekers for marijuana
Students and their families will be eligible for free summer lunches starting Wednesday in the...
Starting Wednesday, free summer lunches being offered to students at Emporia-area locations
Keshun Tuggle,18, is being charged with providing a handgun to a juvenile, contributing to the...
12-year-old accused of shooting teen over video game