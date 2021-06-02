Advertisement

Amazon won’t test job seekers for marijuana

FILE - In this April 16, 2020 file photo, the Amazon logo is displayed in Douai, northern France.
FILE - In this April 16, 2020 file photo, the Amazon logo is displayed in Douai, northern France.(Michel Spingler | AP Photo/Michel Spingler, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 7:47 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon said Tuesday that it will stop testing job seekers for marijuana.

The company, the second-largest private employer in the U.S. behind Walmart, is making the change as states legalize cannabis or introduce laws banning employers from testing for it.

In March, a New York man sued Amazon, saying the company rescinded his job offer at an Amazon warehouse because he tested positive for marijuana, even though the city banned employers from testing job applicants for cannabis in 2020.

Amazon said in a blog post that it will still test workers for other drugs and conduct “impairment checks” on the job. And the company said some roles may still require a cannabis test in line with Department of Transportation regulations.

Seattle-based Amazon also said Tuesday that it will support the federal legalization of marijuana by pushing lawmakers to pass the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act of 2021.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Isaac Storm Skelton King was arrested Sunday, May 30, 2021 on drug charges.
Topeka man arrested following car accident
Robert Person (left) and Sheila Wells (right), both of Topeka were arrested after a traffic...
Topeka pair arrested following traffic stop
No injuries were reported early Tuesday when a car slid off Interstate 70 near S.W. Valencia...
No injuries reported Tuesday morning when car slides off I-70 west of Topeka
(left) Melissa L. Stage, 36, and (right) Jackalynn Kirk, 19, both of Ottawa were arrested...
Pair of Ottawa women busted for drugs in seperate Osage Co. traffic stops
Civic groups sue Kansas over new voting laws

Latest News

Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden speaks about distribution of...
Beer is latest vaccine incentive for Biden ‘month of action’
On May 18th, 2021 Roge Lagahid officially became a U.S. citizen.
Topeka Boys and Girls Club Team Member Becomes U.S. Citizen
Students and their families will be eligible for free summer lunches starting Wednesday in the...
Starting Wednesday, free summer lunches being offered to students at Emporia-area locations
Keshun Tuggle,18, is being charged with providing a handgun to a juvenile, contributing to the...
12-year-old accused of shooting teen over video game