Advertisement

9-year-old child shot by 2-year-old sibling after gun left in car

By Jordon Gray and David Kenney
Updated: Jun. 2, 2021 at 1:06 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A nine-year-old child was accidentally shot by their two-year-old sibling Wednesday, according to the Canton Police Department.

CPD says the children were left unattended with a gun in a car when the shooting happened.

According to Police Chief Otha Brown, the nine-year-old was shot in the head and transported to the hospital via ambulance.

Police say the shooting happened just after 11 Tuesday morning in front of 117 South Hargon Street. Their mother and father had gone inside the home to visit with one of their parents.

Police say a two-year-old girl found a handgun in the vehicle and shot her nine-year-old brother in the head. Paramedics were called and the child was taken to Merit Health in Canton, then airlifted to University Medical Center.

The child remains in stable condition. Police say there was another 10-year-old in the car who was not harmed.

Canton Police Chief Otha Brown said, “Through our investigation, what we have found out so far is the daddy of the kids and mother just stopped here at the daddy’s mother’s house to go inside and visit for a minute, for a short period of time. And the kids were left in the truck and playing around and found the handgun.”

Police say child protective services were called to the home.

The parents of the children are being interviewed by police and will likely face negligence charges for leaving the kids alone in the presence of the handgun.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka police investigate a shooting on June 11 in the 700 block of SE Hackberry that injured...
Two teens injured in separate weekend shootings
23-year-old Davionne Starks-Briggs of Houston, Texas was booked into the Richardson Co. Jail in...
Jackson Co. chase ends in Nebraska
Junction City Police confirm one person was killed in a shooting June 11, 2021.
Victim in JC shooting identified as Ft. Riley soldier
A woman’s body was found near the Kansas River in Kansas City, Kansas, Saturday morning.
Woman’s body found near boat ramp in Kansas City, Kansas
Wind damage Sac and Fox Truck Stop
Storms Produce 70+ MPH Winds

Latest News

Just a Buck - June 14th
Just a Buck - June 14th
13 News This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall 6-14-21
13 News This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall 6-14-21
(File Photo/June 2018) Volunteers pass out free fans at the Topeka Salvation Army.
Free fans available to help Topekans beat the heat
Ben Moser wins his fourth TGA city Match Play title after a sudden death elimination victory...
Ben Moser captures fourth City Match Play title
Blaisdell provides safety tips when planning to attend the pool in hot temperatures
Topeka lifeguard provides pool safety tips as the temperature rises