20 Manhattan-area restaurants participating in Restaurant Week

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Twenty Manhattan area restaurants have partnered with the Konza United Way for the inaugural Restaurant Week fundraiser.

“Restaurant Week is a great opportunity to bring 20 of our local restaurants, in partnership with the United Way, to bring awareness to our community’s greatest needs.” Konza United Way, CEO, Tara Claussen says.

The Konza United Way helps support agencies and programs in six Northeast Kansas counties. Their services further education and promote health and financial stability of the community members.

“We partner with other nonprofits in the community to support each one of those impact areas.” Claussen says.

To join the fun, you can get a restaurant week passport for a $5 donation. The passport has a special Q-R code, giving you access to menu specials at the participating restaurants.

“It’s another great excuse to eat out, knowing that your participation in the event really is making a larger impact in our community.” Claussen says.

Restaurant Week passport holders will receive a sticker from each restaurant when they purchase a meal, either as dine-in or carryout.

“This is a great way to bring awareness to our efforts, involve more of the community, and enjoy some opportunities to…to eat out at some of our great restaurants.” Claussen says.

People who turn in their passports will be entered into a drawing for prizes including gift cards to local restaurants, and 2 tickets to watch a K-State football game from the Athletic Director’s box.

“We’re really focused on celebrating Manhattan and so are celebrating our community overall, so our prizes include a staycation.” Claussen says.

EatStreet will be donating $1 for each delivery made during Restaurant week, and a list of participating restaurants can be found here.

Konza United Way Restaurant week runs June 11th thru 20th. You can get your Restaurant Week passport at KonzaUnitedWay,org.

