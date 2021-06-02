1st Dist. Congressman Tracey Mann endorses Jeff Colyer for Kansas Governor

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - First District Congressman, Tracey Mann, announced Wednesday morning that he is endorsing Dr. Jeff Colyer for Kansas Governor.

“I am thrilled to announce my early support and endorsement of my friend and lifelong conservative Jeff Colyer for Kansas Governor,” Mann continued saying, “I have known Dr. Colyer for a very long time - he and I have always shared the same conservative values and have spent countless hours working together to solve issues facing our great state.”

This is Colyer’s second endorsement from a Kansas Congressman following U.S. Senator Roger Marshall’s in April.

In a statement, Mann said, “Kansas families and Kansas small businesses have seen first hand the damage Gov. Kelly has done to our beloved state. Gov. Colyer is a conservative fighter who puts Kansas Republicans in the best position to get a conservative back in Cedar Crest.”

Colyer responded to Mann’s endorsement saying, “I am honored to have the endorsements of western Kansas’ own Congressman Tracey Mann and Senator Roger Marshall on my campaign for Kansas Governor. True conservatives know that I am the candidate who will defeat liberal Laura Kelly in 2022.”

