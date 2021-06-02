Advertisement

14-year-old girl injured in shootout with deputies in Florida

By WFTV Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WFTV) - Authorities say a 14-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy repeatedly opened fire on deputies from a home they broke into in Florida.

Deputies eventually returned fire, hitting the girl in the abdomen and arm.

According to officials, the kids ran away from a juvenile home on Tuesday and broke into a house, where they found an AK-47, a pump shotgun, a handgun and 200 rounds of ammunition.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said the kids fired multiple rounds before deputies had no choice but to return fire.

“Deputies did everything they could tonight to de-escalate, and they almost lost their lives to a 12-year-old and a 14-year-old,” Chitwood said.

After the girl was shot, the boy dropped the AK-47.

He wasn’t hurt and no deputies were injured. The girl is now fighting for her life at the hospital.

Copyright 2021 WFTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Isaac Storm Skelton King was arrested Sunday, May 30, 2021 on drug charges.
Topeka man arrested following car accident
Robert Person (left) and Sheila Wells (right), both of Topeka were arrested after a traffic...
Topeka pair arrested following traffic stop
(left) Melissa L. Stage, 36, and (right) Jackalynn Kirk, 19, both of Ottawa were arrested...
Pair of Ottawa women busted for drugs in seperate Osage Co. traffic stops
No injuries were reported early Tuesday when a car slid off Interstate 70 near S.W. Valencia...
No injuries reported Tuesday morning when car slides off I-70 west of Topeka
Civic groups sue Kansas over new voting laws

Latest News

Midday in Kansas
FILE - This April 14, 2016 file photo, show the completed 16th floor of the Ally Detroit...
Ally Bank ends all overdraft fees, first large bank to do so
Interest rates for new undergraduate federal student loans will rise from 2.75% to 3.73% for...
Federal student loan interest rates to increase July 1
John Velazquez riding Medina Spirit leads Florent Geroux on Mandaloun, Flavien Prat riding Hot...
Medina Spirit drug test confirmed; Kentucky Derby win in jeopardy
Catholic Charities to host food and hygiene distribution