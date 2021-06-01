Walmart chooses Open Call finalists out of largest ever cohort

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Walmart has chosen five Kansas manufacturers who will meet with buyers to pitch their products against almost 1,000 other businesses.

Walmart says it has chosen its finalists for the eighth annual Open Call event, with over 1,000 small and mid-sized businesses getting official invitations to pitch their shelf-ready products to Walmart buyers. It said this marks the largest number of business owners that have ever taken part in the event, which includes five businesses with products manufactured in Kansas.

According to Walmart, it will hold its Open Call in a virtual format for the second year and is set for June 30. It said suppliers represent all 50 states, Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico. It said each participant will have one on one meetings for 30 minutes with buyers where they will have the chance to pitch their products. It said participants could get deals that range from a few local stores to supplying hundreds of Walmart and Sam’s Club locations as well as Walmart.com and Walmart Marketplace.

On March 3, Walmart said it announced its new commitment to spend another $350 billion on items made, grown or assembled in the U.S. It said its Open Call is a way that it supports that commitment. Over 4,300 businesses applied for the chance to pitch their products, and over 12,500 merchant meetings were requested, which makes it the largest number of Open Call applications ever received by the company.

“We’re thrilled with the growth we’ve seen in our Open Call event as we’ve seen time and again its power to support new and existing jobs and help small businesses and entrepreneurs,” said Laura Phillips, Walmart senior vice president for global sourcing and U.S. manufacturing. “We know that U.S. manufacturing matters a lot to our shoppers. Programs like Open Call serve to bolster communities, provide more value to our customers and improve the way we do business.”

According to the superstore, it surprised several dozen unsuspecting applicants with invitations this year. It said applicants were invited to join a Zoom meeting where they were told they would get “updates and important information” about their application. The unsuspecting business owners joined the meeting expecting to hear about the next steps in the application process but were instead surprised with the news that they had already gotten their spot at this year’s event instead.

Walmart said in addition to one on one pitch meetings, merchants and participants will have an opportunity to hear directly from Walmart executives at the hour-long kickoff of the event. It said smaller break-out sessions will be available throughout the day where suppliers can learn more about valuable topics and about resources available to them.

