Valley Heights cancels summer junior high volleyball league

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Valley Heights junior high school volleyball league scheduled for June has been canceled.

Valley Heights Schools USD 498 says in a tweet that it will have to cancel the junior high volleyball league scheduled for June and will return any entrance fees.

According to the district, due to unforeseen circumstances, the Valley Heights gym will not be available for use.

