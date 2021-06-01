Advertisement

USDA kicks off 2021 Feds Feed Families food drive

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The USDA has kicked off its 2021 Feds Feed Families food drive.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says it kicked off its 12th annual government-wide Feds Feed Families campaign. It said the campaign encourages employees to give in-kind contributions, like food, services or time, to food banks and pantries.

“Feeding the hungry is perhaps the most critical job we have,” said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. “As the lead agency for this federal-wide food drive, I encourage all federal employees across the country to participate in this worthwhile effort.”

According to the USDA, the campaign will focus on online donations and virtual food drives, while providing guidance for in-person donations and events where appropriate. Since donations are measured in pounds and not dollars, it said the website makes it easier to record contributions. It said federal employees can go to the FFF Hub to find out more information.

The USDA said since the campaign’s inception in 2009, it has collected over 99 million pounds of food for donation.

The FFF campaign will conclude in August.

To access the FFF Hub, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No arrests had been reported as of Monday in the city's two most recent homicides, which...
No arrests yet in city’s latest homicides that occurred about 48 hours apart
Bethany Village Pastor Phil Hett and his 10-year-old daughter died in a Sunday afternoon (May...
Pastor at Lindsborg retirement community, daughter among 3 killed in Saline County crash
Highland HS Graduate accepts Howard University offer, needs help financially
Highland Park HS Graduate accepts Howard University offer, but needs financial support
Three people were killed and another person was seriously injured in a wrong-way, crossover...
Three killed Sunday in crossover crash south of Salina
A total of eight assailants walked into the classroom of the 14-year-old victim at Southern...
Students, parent attack 14-year-old in NC high school classroom

Latest News

New tool could help kittens during Adopt a Shelter Cat Month
City hopes to hire new Topeka Police Chief by end of year
5 candidates to vie for Topeka Mayor
(Source: KEYC News Now, File)
S. Topeka Blvd. to close for mill and overlay
TPD lobby home to sharps, medicine disposal containers