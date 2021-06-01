USDA kicks off 2021 Feds Feed Families food drive

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The USDA has kicked off its 2021 Feds Feed Families food drive.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says it kicked off its 12th annual government-wide Feds Feed Families campaign. It said the campaign encourages employees to give in-kind contributions, like food, services or time, to food banks and pantries.

“Feeding the hungry is perhaps the most critical job we have,” said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. “As the lead agency for this federal-wide food drive, I encourage all federal employees across the country to participate in this worthwhile effort.”

According to the USDA, the campaign will focus on online donations and virtual food drives, while providing guidance for in-person donations and events where appropriate. Since donations are measured in pounds and not dollars, it said the website makes it easier to record contributions. It said federal employees can go to the FFF Hub to find out more information.

The USDA said since the campaign’s inception in 2009, it has collected over 99 million pounds of food for donation.

The FFF campaign will conclude in August.

To access the FFF Hub, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.