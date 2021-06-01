United Way of Greater Topeka prepares for Day of Giving

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Eye on Northeast Kansas is taking time this week to get you ready for the United Way of Greater Topeka’s Day of Giving.

The event is Wednesday, June 9th, and encourages people to donate to the UWGT, to benefit the programs it supports through more than 24 area organizations.

In addition to donating, people are invited to get a free cup of PT’s Coffee starting at 7 a.m. June 9 by driving through the UWGT parking lot, 1527 SW Fairlawn Rd. They’ll also host a story time at 10:30 a.m. at Red Bud Park in NOTO, followed by a summer feeding site at 11:30 a.m. Throughout the day, people are invited to join volunteer projects at the Pine Ridge Born Learning Trail.

United Way of Greater Topeka CEO Jessica Lehnherr spoke about how the support helps on Eye on Northeast Kansas.

You can donate through the Day of Giving page.

