Two more candidates file in the Geary Co. school board race

(WIBW)
By JC Post
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - Stephanie Holloway and Kelli McCallum have filed for election to the Geary USD 475 Board of Education. Their filings came ahead of the Tuesday noon filing deadline.

There will now be eight candidates in the race for the three seats on the Board that will be up for election. They are Bryan Bliss, Jason Butler, Beth Hudson, Mark Hatcher, Krystle Koch, and Rina Neal in addition to Holloway and McCallum.

Rina Neal is seeking reelection to the school board, while current board members Sarah Talley and Dave Walker did not file for reelection.

