Trojans make history, taking home first State Softball Championship

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It still seems like a dream.

“Through the course of that week I was just imagining being in that circle,” NiJa Canady, Topeka High junior pitcher, said. “Pitching the championship game.”

“It’s just completely overwhelming to think, we just did that,” Zoe Caryl, Topeka High senior catcher, said. “No one thought we could do it. And we did it.”

The moment was unlike anything else.

“It’s honestly euphoric.” Caryl said.

“The crowd just leapt to their feet,” Canady said. “Everyone’s cheering.”

“I immediately start crying,” Caryl said. “Just overwhelmed of happiness, sadness. There’s too many emotions to count.”

“My whole team just goes to the pitching circle just starts hugging each other,” Canady said. “There’s no feeling like it.”

Topeka High made history, winning the schools first state softball championship.

“For Topeka High School to win a state title in softball is a big deal.” Shane Miles, Topeka High softball coach, said.

“Whenever people think back on the 2021 softball team, our whole school will remember us as state champs,” Canady said. “Even the whole city. The whole state. We’ll always be remembered as state champions.”

These young women proved to future Lady Trojans that achieving the highest goals are possible.

“It meant a lot for our program,” Miles said. “It meant a lot for up and coming kids. They see that. They look up to our girls and they want to be a part of something like that.”

“There has to be little girls out there now that’ll be like, ‘Mom! I want to go do this. I want to go win a state title,’ Caryl said. “They saw that if I keep working like her, I can go do it. And I just think that’s an amazing thing to be able to happen.”

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.