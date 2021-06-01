TPD reminds residents of recreational vehicle ordinances

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department wanted to take a moment to remind residents of the City’s recreational vehicle ordinances as nice weather starts to bring Topekans out of their homes.

Topeka Police Department Lieutenant Manuel Munoz says with summer approaching and more Topekans start taking dvantage of nice weather, he wanted to remind everyone about recreational vehicle laws. Recreational vehicles include dirt bikes, ATVs, UTVs and other off road vehicles. He said the City has several traffic laws that do not allow the use of these vehicles on any city street. He said he wants everyone to keep in mind that there are also other equipment violations that can be cited if they are operated on city streets.

Lt. Munoz said the following are standard traffic ordinance for recreational vehicles:

STO 114.1(a) – Unlawful operation of ATV where not permitted

STO 114.1(c) – Operation of ATV on street after dark

STO 115(a) – Riding where not intended

According to Lt. Munoz, the ordinances also apply to dirt bikes and UTVs. He said other things to consider are that all vehicles driven on city streets or highways require operators to have a valid driver’s license and have liability insurance on the vehicle. He said this does not mean that the insurance on a personally owned vehicle will cover it. He said the insurance needs to be on the specific vehicle being operated at the time.

Lt. Munoz said Shawnee Co. has trails for off road entjusaists in the Oakland area, NE Chester Ave. and NE North Ave. HE said there is a large parking to the south for people to park their vehicles and trailers.

For more information, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.