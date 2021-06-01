TPD lobby home to sharps, medicine disposal containers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department lobby is now home to a sharps disposal container and a medication disposal container.

The Topeka Police Department says its lobby is now the home of two disposal container available to the public all the time.

According to TPD, the MedSafe medication disposal container facilitates the safe disposal of old or unwanted prescription drugs. It said needles and other harp medical instruments can be safely disposed of in the sharps container.

TPD said both containers have information regarding what can and cannot be disposed of. It said if residents have further questions, they should ask the officer at the front desk for help.

According to TPD, all medications and sharps in the containers will be disposed of safely and properly.

