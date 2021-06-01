Advertisement

TPD lobby home to sharps, medicine disposal containers

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department lobby is now home to a sharps disposal container and a medication disposal container.

The Topeka Police Department says its lobby is now the home of two disposal container available to the public all the time.

According to TPD, the MedSafe medication disposal container facilitates the safe disposal of old or unwanted prescription drugs. It said needles and other harp medical instruments can be safely disposed of in the sharps container.

TPD said both containers have information regarding what can and cannot be disposed of. It said if residents have further questions, they should ask the officer at the front desk for help.

According to TPD, all medications and sharps in the containers will be disposed of safely and properly.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No arrests had been reported as of Monday in the city's two most recent homicides, which...
No arrests yet in city’s latest homicides that occurred about 48 hours apart
Bethany Village Pastor Phil Hett and his 10-year-old daughter died in a Sunday afternoon (May...
Pastor at Lindsborg retirement community, daughter among 3 killed in Saline County crash
Highland HS Graduate accepts Howard University offer, needs help financially
Highland Park HS Graduate accepts Howard University offer, but needs financial support
Three people were killed and another person was seriously injured in a wrong-way, crossover...
Three killed Sunday in crossover crash south of Salina
A total of eight assailants walked into the classroom of the 14-year-old victim at Southern...
Students, parent attack 14-year-old in NC high school classroom

Latest News

New tool could help kittens during Adopt a Shelter Cat Month
City hopes to hire new Topeka Police Chief by end of year
5 candidates to vie for Topeka Mayor
(Source: KEYC News Now, File)
S. Topeka Blvd. to close for mill and overlay