Topeka pair arrested following traffic stop

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topekans are in custody after a traffic stop early Tuesday morning.

Just after 2 am on June 1st, a Shawnee County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a stop on a pickup truck at NW Topeka Blvd and NW Walnut Grove Rd. During the investigation, illegal narcotics were located.

According to the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office, the driver, Robert Person, was arrested and charged with driving without a license and possession of marijuana.

The passenger, Sheila Wells, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both were booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.

