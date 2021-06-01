Advertisement

Topeka pair arrested following traffic stop

Robert Person (left) and Sheila Wells (right), both of Topeka were arrested after a traffic stop in the early morning hours of June 1st.
Robert Person (left) and Sheila Wells (right), both of Topeka were arrested after a traffic stop in the early morning hours of June 1st.(Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections)
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topekans are in custody after a traffic stop early Tuesday morning.

Just after 2 am on June 1st, a Shawnee County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a stop on a pickup truck at NW Topeka Blvd and NW Walnut Grove Rd. During the investigation, illegal narcotics were located.

According to the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office, the driver, Robert Person, was arrested and charged with driving without a license and possession of marijuana.

The passenger, Sheila Wells, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both were booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.

