Topeka man arrested following car accident

Isaac Storm Skelton King was arrested Sunday, May 30, 2021 on drug charges.
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 22-year-old Topeka man is in custody after a car accident Sunday afternoon.

Around 3:45 pm, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office received reports of an injury accident at SE 45th St and SE Adams St.

A Honda Accord was heading south on SE Adams when it ran a red light and struck another vehicle, whose driver was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The driver of the Honda was identified as Isaac Storm Skelton King, 22, of Topeka.

King was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

After leaving the hospital, King was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with an expired license, criminal threat, and reckless driving.

