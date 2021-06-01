Topeka kicks off Juneteenth celebrations with flag-raising and unity walk

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - June 19 marks the 155th anniversary of Juneteenth, the day slaves in Texas learned that the Civil War was over and slavery had been abolished.

Topeka kicked off its Juneteenth celebrations with a flag-raising ceremony and unity walk at the Capitol. Organizers say this year’s Juneteenth festivities will celebrate the end of slavery as well as the return to normal after a difficult year. “We’ve been through a hard time for the last year,” said Norma Avery, President of Topeka Family and Friends Juneteenth Celebration. “To see people coming together again, this truly is a blessing.”

Topeka Family and Friends Juneteenth has planned several events leading up to the 19th:

June 12 at 11 am: Juneteenth Parade on Kansas Ave and program at Cushinberry Park

June 16 at 6 pm: Essay contest banquet, location TBA

June 18 at 5:30 pm: Juneteenth Celebration Concert at Evergy Plaza

The Juneteenth Celebration will be held on June 19 from 12 pm to 10 pm at Hillcrest Community Center and Park. The event will be hosted by Eugene Williams, Executive Director of KTWU TV with guest speaker Sherri Camp from the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library. Food and crafts will also be available for purchase from local vendors.

