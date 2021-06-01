Topeka closes part of 37th St., Topeka Blvd to fix water main break
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka is working to fix a water main break and has closed part of 37th St. and Topeka Blvd.
The City of Topeka says the Water Department is working to fix a water main break on SW 37th St. It said the west side of Topeka Blvd. has been closed in this location.
Additionally, the City said the eastbound left-turn lane onto Topeka Blvd. from 37th St. is also closed.
Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.