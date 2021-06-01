Topeka closes part of 37th St., Topeka Blvd to fix water main break

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka is working to fix a water main break and has closed part of 37th St. and Topeka Blvd.

The City of Topeka says the Water Department is working to fix a water main break on SW 37th St. It said the west side of Topeka Blvd. has been closed in this location.

Additionally, the City said the eastbound left-turn lane onto Topeka Blvd. from 37th St. is also closed.

