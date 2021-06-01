Three candidates seek election to the Junction City Commission

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - Matthew Bea, Ronna Larson and Jeff Underhill will seek election to a seat on the Junction City Commission. Three seats on the governing body are up for election.

The top two vote getters will be elected to four year terms and third place finisher to a two-year term.

Larson and Underhill are both seeking reelection, while Bea will seek election to a first term on the city commission.

The general election is Nov. 2nd.

