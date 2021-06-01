Salina man arrested on drug charges in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Salina man is in custody on several drug charges, including possession of methamphetamine, following a traffic stop in Topeka Monday evening.

Officials say just after 6:30 p.m., a Shawnee County Sheriff’s deputy stopped a car at the intersection of S. Kansas Ave. and SW 37th St.

During the investigation, a police K9 was deployed and illegal narcotics were located inside the vehicle.

The driver, Harry Chance, 56, of Salina, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to signal 100 feet prior.

Chance was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.

