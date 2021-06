TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - S. Topeka Blvd. will close on June 2 for a mill and overlay project.

The City of Topeka says on Wednesday, June 2, it will close the western southbound lane of Topeka Blvd. between Granthurst Ave. and Merriam Ct. for a mill and overlay project.

According to the City, the project should only last from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

