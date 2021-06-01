Advertisement

Ronald McDonald House chosen for June Envista Cares Challenge

(Source: Ronald McDonald House Charities of Amarillo)
(Source: Ronald McDonald House Charities of Amarillo)
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Envista Credit Union has chosen the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northeast Kansas as its beneficiary for June’s Envista Cares Challenge.

Envista will be matching all donations made to the Topeka nonprofit up to $2,500 until the end of the month.

Ronald McDonald House provides a place to stay for families with children in the hospital. A donation is requested, but oftentimes families are unable to afford to donate because of their child’s medical bills. Because of this, many families stay for free. McDonalds provides eight percent of the Ronald McDonald House’s funding, but the charity relies on the community for the rest. “Ronald McDonald House exists because of the support from our community,” said Mindee Reece, Executive Director of Ronald McDonald House Charities Northeast Kansas. “When we have a new partner like Envista step up, it means so much to us.”

