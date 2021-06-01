Recent rain extending 12th Street construction plans

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - City Manager Brent Trout said they lost 3-to-4 weeks’ worth of work on the roads because of the rain we had.

He said, in particular, 12th Street between Kansas Avenue and Gage Boulevard at his monthly press conference with Mayor Michelle De La Isla Tuesday morning. Trout said crews tore up 12th for phase one of the project, but they’re on hold until it dries out, so they can work up the ground and put down a new base. Crews are doing some intersection work while they wait, but that means you’ll run into several lane closures along that stretch.

“We’ll try to get those contractors back on track but that takes time,” he said. “We need some good weather. Hopefully, we will change our weather pattern here in the near future and get back in a situation of being able to complete that work.”

The city urges residents to be aware of changing work zones, especially where water lines are being relocated as this work can sometimes move quickly.

If drivers use 12th St. to commute, they will need to find an alternate route like 10th or 17th St. If residents live near any section of 12th St., they will also need to find an alternate route.

