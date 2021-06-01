Advertisement

Recent rain extending 12th Street construction plans

(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - City Manager Brent Trout said they lost 3-to-4 weeks’ worth of work on the roads because of the rain we had.

He said, in particular, 12th Street between Kansas Avenue and Gage Boulevard at his monthly press conference with Mayor Michelle De La Isla Tuesday morning. Trout said crews tore up 12th for phase one of the project, but they’re on hold until it dries out, so they can work up the ground and put down a new base. Crews are doing some intersection work while they wait, but that means you’ll run into several lane closures along that stretch.

“We’ll try to get those contractors back on track but that takes time,” he said. “We need some good weather. Hopefully, we will change our weather pattern here in the near future and get back in a situation of being able to complete that work.”

The city urges residents to be aware of changing work zones, especially where water lines are being relocated as this work can sometimes move quickly.

If drivers use 12th St. to commute, they will need to find an alternate route like 10th or 17th St. If residents live near any section of 12th St., they will also need to find an alternate route.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No arrests had been reported as of Monday in the city's two most recent homicides, which...
No arrests yet in city’s latest homicides that occurred about 48 hours apart
Bethany Village Pastor Phil Hett and his 10-year-old daughter died in a Sunday afternoon (May...
Family devastated but thankful after teen survives triple-fatal crash in Saline County
Isaac Storm Skelton King was arrested Sunday, May 30, 2021 on drug charges.
Topeka man arrested following car accident
Highland HS Graduate accepts Howard University offer, needs help financially
Highland Park HS Graduate accepts Howard University offer, but needs financial support
Three people were killed and another person was seriously injured in a wrong-way, crossover...
Three killed Sunday in crossover crash south of Salina

Latest News

Leon Burtnett, a Kansas high school football coach, passes away at 78.
Football coach Leon Burtnett dies at 78
13 News at 10pm
People enjoy the Crossroads Fountain Show at Evergy Plaza.
Crossroads Fountain Show
Konza United Way Restaurant Week
20 Manhattan-area restaurants participating in Restaurant Week
Civic groups sue Kansas over new voting laws