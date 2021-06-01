Police: 2 boys injured in accidental shooting in SE Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police are investigating after an accidental shooting left two boys injured.

Police said the shooting happened around 11:20 p.m. on Monday at an apartment complex in the 8800 block of East Harry

An officer patrolling the area heard the shooting and found a 12-year-old with a gunshot wound to his hand and a 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the leg. The boys were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation revealed that the boys were messing with a handgun when it discharged, striking both of them.

“This case is a reminder that guns and kids don’t mix. According to nationwidechildrens.org, ‘guns lead to thousands of deaths and injuries among children every year. Specifically, 1,300 children younger than 18 years of age die from shootings every year.’ These incidents are preventable,” said the police department in a release.

If you own a gun:

Always store guns unloaded and security locked

Use a gun case, gun safe, or lockbox for safer storage;

Store ammunition in a separate location; and

Talk to your children about gun safety.

If you find a gun:

If you find a gun, leave it alone and tell an adult;

Always assume a gun is loaded;

Never point a gun at anyone; and

Ask your parents about proper gun safety.

Practice gun safety to protect yourself and your family.

