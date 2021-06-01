Advertisement

Police: 2 boys injured in accidental shooting in SE Wichita

By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police are investigating after an accidental shooting left two boys injured.

Police said the shooting happened around 11:20 p.m. on Monday at an apartment complex in the 8800 block of East Harry

An officer patrolling the area heard the shooting and found a 12-year-old with a gunshot wound to his hand and a 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the leg.  The boys were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation revealed that the boys were messing with a handgun when it discharged, striking both of them.

“This case is a reminder that guns and kids don’t mix.  According to nationwidechildrens.org, ‘guns lead to thousands of deaths and injuries among children every year.  Specifically, 1,300 children younger than 18 years of age die from shootings every year.’  These incidents are preventable,” said the police department in a release.

If you own a gun:

  • Always store guns unloaded and security locked
  • Use a gun case, gun safe, or lockbox for safer storage;
  • Store ammunition in a separate location; and
  • Talk to your children about gun safety.

If you find a gun:

  • If you find a gun, leave it alone and tell an adult;
  • Always assume a gun is loaded;
  • Never point a gun at anyone; and
  • Ask your parents about proper gun safety.
  • Practice gun safety to protect yourself and your family.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No arrests had been reported as of Monday in the city's two most recent homicides, which...
No arrests yet in city’s latest homicides that occurred about 48 hours apart
Bethany Village Pastor Phil Hett and his 10-year-old daughter died in a Sunday afternoon (May...
Pastor at Lindsborg retirement community, daughter among 3 killed in Saline County crash
Highland HS Graduate accepts Howard University offer, needs help financially
Highland Park HS Graduate accepts Howard University offer, but needs financial support
Three people were killed and another person was seriously injured in a wrong-way, crossover...
Three killed Sunday in crossover crash south of Salina
A total of eight assailants walked into the classroom of the 14-year-old victim at Southern...
Students, parent attack 14-year-old in NC high school classroom

Latest News

New tool could help kittens during Adopt a Shelter Cat Month
City hopes to hire new Topeka Police Chief by end of year
5 candidates to vie for Topeka Mayor
(Source: KEYC News Now, File)
S. Topeka Blvd. to close for mill and overlay
TPD lobby home to sharps, medicine disposal containers