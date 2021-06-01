Advertisement

Pair of Ottawa women busted for drugs in seperate Osage Co. traffic stops

(left) Melissa L. Stage, 36, and (right) Jackalynn Kirk, 19, both of Ottawa were arrested Tuesday in separate traffic stops in Osage Co.(Osage Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says two separate traffic stops has led to the arrest of two women from Ottawa.

Melissa L. Stage, 36 was arrested shortly before noon on Tuesday after she was stopped on I-35 near milepost 159.

Also Tuesday, Sheriff Chris Wells says just before 2:30 p.m. a deputy pulled over Jackalynn N. Kirk, 19, at 5th and Pine in Quenemo for a traffic violation.

Wells says during both stops, the deputy used a K-9 and drugs were found in the vehicles.

Stage and Kirk were both taken to the Osage Co. Jail for suspicion of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

