Overland Park named best city to raise a family

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Overland Park has been named the best city in the nation to raise a family.

WalletHub.com says it has conducted a study to find the best place to raise a family and 27% of those that moved in 2020 said they did so to be closer to family. It said Overland Park ranked as the best city to raise a family in. It said to find the most family-friendly places, it compared housing affordability, school-system quality, COVID-19 cases and more.

According to the study, Overland Park ranked as the best city in the nation to raise a family in 2021. It said Overland Park ranked 100th for family fun, 26th for health and safety, 7th for education and childcare, 1st for affordability and 4th for socio-economics. The study also found that Overland Park is tied for first for having the highest median family salary, ranked fourth for affordable housing and ranked third for having the lowest percentage of families living in poverty.

The study also found that Kansas City was ranked 84th for best cities to raise a family. It said Kansas City ranked 53rd for family fun, 158th for health and safety, 95th for education and childcare, 46th for affordability and 160th for socio-economics.

Wichita also made an appearance in the study and was ranked 155th best city to raise a family. It said Wichita ranked 174th for family fun, 154th for health and safety, 181st for education and childcare, 79th for affordability and 71st for socio-economics.

For more information, or to see where other cities fall, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.