No injuries reported Tuesday morning when car slides off I-70 west of Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - No injuries were reported when a car slid off Interstate 70 early Tuesday just west of Topeka.

The crash was reported around 6:55 a.m. Tuesday along Interstate 70 just east of the S.W. Valencia Road exit. The location was about five miles west of Topeka.

Emergency crews were called to the scene immediately after the car slid-off the highway.

A Kansas Highway Patrol trooper at the scene said a black, four-door Lincoln Town Car had been traveling east on I-70 when it left the right -- or south -- side of the roadway.

The car appeared to have spun partially around and came to rest facing northwest in a grassy area about 25 feet off the roadway.

The driver, who was alone in the car, was reported uninjured.

The Kansas Highway Patrol remained at the scene for more than a half-hour after the car slid off the roadway.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

