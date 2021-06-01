New tool could help kittens during Adopt a Shelter Cat Month

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new online tool could help kittens as shelters see an influx of cat intakes during kitten season.

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals says to coincide with Adopt a Shelter Cat Month, it has launched a new online tool to help choose the next steps to take if you find a stray kitten. It said hundreds of thousands of homeless cats are born throughout the nation and by using the interactive tool, the public can directly help make the best decision for the kitten’s well being.

According to the ASPCA, newborn and young kittens are often taken from their environment and unintentionally orphaned by well-meaning people, but this is not always the best course of action. For example, it said some stray kittens can appear to be abandoned, but the mother cat could be hiding nearby or out getting food. It said not all kittens need the same kind of help, and the public can now easily decide the best appraoch, tailored to the situation of each kitten, by answering simple questions about how the animal was found and other observations.

“When you find kittens outside, it’s crucial to pause and assess how to help these vulnerable animals in a way that matches their unique situation to give them the best chance at survival and avoid overwhelming shelters when it’s not necessary,” said Tina Reddington Fried, Director, Los Angeles Volunteer & Kitten Programs. “It can be tempting to take the kittens home or immediately bring them to a shelter, but some kittens who are with their mother should often be left alone or monitored—as no one can care for a kitten like their own mother.”

The ASPCA said cat breeding season, or kitten season, happens during warmer months, usually March through October, and is when sheltes see the bulk of their cat and kitten intake. It said about 3.2 million cats enter shelters each year and require around the clock care and protection from infectious diseases that other animals in a shelter environment could be carrying. For these reasons, it said putting kittens in foster homes and dedicated kitten nurseries are the best options until they are old enough to be adopted.

“The tremendous annual need of foster caregivers for newborn cats has coincided with an enormous and unprecedented response from the public seeking to support their local animal shelters during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis,” said Fried. “Applications to temporarily foster animals through ASPCA programs in New York City and Los Angeles increased by 159 percent during the first 12 months of the pandemic —and with this need met, we now have an opportunity to save even more animal lives by remaining alert and taking actions that focus on stray kittens found outdoors.”

To learn more about recommended actions to take when a kitten is found, click HERE.

