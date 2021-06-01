NE Kansans join Taps Across America

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - In front of crowds large and small - often, no crowd at all - people across Northeast Kansas used song to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation.

Taps Across America invited people to join in the sounding of taps at 3 p.m. Memorial Day. CBS News correspondent Steve Hartman launched the event last year with retired Air Force bugler Jari Villanueva.

Many people locally took up the invitation. On the north side of Topeka, Troy Abel, who served 28 years in the Kansas National, played in front of his garage.

“It’s just a song that last may be a minute but it’s easy to do but what it means to people and what it means to me is very important and so it’s something that takes very minimal effort but gets maximum reward. I’m very proud to do it,” said Abel, who began playing taps in grade school for veterans ceremonies in which his father was involved.

Washburn University graduate Dalton Imhoff-Brey played outside a Topeka church to honor his grandfather and other family members who served.

“It really means a lot,” he said. “You are just constantly thinking about everything all our troops have been through.”

Watch the video from 13 NEWS at 10 to see other participants from Northeast Kansas.

Hear more from Troy Abel about playing taps

Hear more from Dalton Imhoff-Brey about playing taps

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.