Manhattan AAA to offer mobile driver’s license services

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Those that live in and around Manhattan will be able to get new driver’s licenses and more at the AAA store with its new mobile Kansas Department of Revenue licensing services.

AAA says it has teamed up with the Kansas Department of Revenue to bring a remote driver’s licensing unit to AAA’s Manhattan store, 321 Southwind Rd. It said the updated services will start on June 2 and will be available on Thursdays by appointment from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

“Our collaboration with organizations like AAA is important as we attempt to reach more Kansans who need to renew their driver’s license or state identification cards,” David Harper, Director of the Division of Vehicles, said. “This is just another way we have expanded our customer service capabilities outside of requiring our customers to into our offices.”

According to AAA, the updated services will include the following:

Renew Kansas driver’s licenses and IDs.

Issue new Kansas Driver Licenses and IDs to people moving here from out of state.

Issue duplicate licenses/IDs for those who have lost their credential

Change of address

Update name (marriage, court-ordered, adoption, etc.)

Issue Real ID for people to be federally compliant. (Real ID is required by May 3, 2023, in order to board airplanes for domestic flights, have access to federal buildings, and to gain entry to military bases.)

“AAA has partnered with motor vehicle divisions and driver’s licensing departments in states across America,” said Krista Mullenger, Regional General Manager, Retail Operations for AAA Club Alliance. “We are pleased to work with the Kansas Department of Revenue to make our Manhattan retail store available to expand access to licensing services for a greater number of area consumers. We have been offering this service in our Lawrence and West Wichita AAA stores, we are happy to expand the mobile driver’s licensing to another of our AAA retail locations in an important market in Kansas.”

AAA said it has offered mobile driver’s licensing services in its Lawrence store since November of 2020 and in Wichita since January of 2021. With the addition of the new store, it said KDOR Mobile DL services will be available on the following days:

Tuesday – West Wichita (2110 N. Maize Road) – 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday – Lawrence (3514 Clinton Parkway) – 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Thursday – Manhattan (321 Southwind Road) – 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

According to AAA, customers do not need to be a member to access the services. It said the location can accept checks, cash and cards.

To schedule an appointment, click HERE.

