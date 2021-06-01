Advertisement

Man shot by Olathe police charged with aggravated assault

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A man who was shot by police outside an Olathe restaurant last week has been charged after police said he pointed a gun at the officers.

Jesus Salazar III, 43, was charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. He was being held in the Johnson County jail on $75,000 bond, KSHB-TV reported.

Olathe police said officers went to Strip’s Chicken on Wednesday after receiving a report of a man in a vehicle who appeared to be disoriented.

Officer said Salazar had a gun and refused orders to drop it. At least one officer shot him in the abdomen. He was captured after a short foot chase.

No officers were injured.

An independent team is investigating the shooting to determine whether the shooting was justified.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No arrests had been reported as of Monday in the city's two most recent homicides, which...
No arrests yet in city’s latest homicides that occurred about 48 hours apart
Bethany Village Pastor Phil Hett and his 10-year-old daughter died in a Sunday afternoon (May...
Pastor at Lindsborg retirement community, daughter among 3 killed in Saline County crash
Highland HS Graduate accepts Howard University offer, needs help financially
Highland Park HS Graduate accepts Howard University offer, but needs financial support
Three people were killed and another person was seriously injured in a wrong-way, crossover...
Three killed Sunday in crossover crash south of Salina
A total of eight assailants walked into the classroom of the 14-year-old victim at Southern...
Students, parent attack 14-year-old in NC high school classroom

Latest News

New tool could help kittens during Adopt a Shelter Cat Month
City hopes to hire new Topeka Police Chief by end of year
5 candidates to vie for Topeka Mayor
(Source: KEYC News Now, File)
S. Topeka Blvd. to close for mill and overlay
TPD lobby home to sharps, medicine disposal containers