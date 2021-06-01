Advertisement

Man killed late Monday in single-vehicle crash in Lane County

An 81-year-old man was killed late Monday when the sport utility vehicle he was driving crashed...
An 81-year-old man was killed late Monday when the sport utility vehicle he was driving crashed on a Lane County highway in southwestern Kansas, authorities said.(Associated Press)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 5:27 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DIGHTON, Kan. (WIBW) - An 81-year-old man was killed late Monday when the sport utility vehicle he was driving crashed on a Lane County highway in southwestern Kansas, authorities said.

The fatality victim was identified as Clarence E. Young, of Lakin.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Young was driving a 2020 Nissan Rogue west on K-96 highway about 11 miles east of Dighton when it left the roadway to the north.

The Nissan then hit an embankment to a field access road, went airborne, then rolled an undetermined amount of times before it came to rest on its passenger side.

Young, who was alone in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said he wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shakeita Young, 32, was killed Saturday morning at a Topeka mobile home park. According to...
No arrests yet in city’s latest homicides that occurred about 48 hours apart
Bethany Village Pastor Phil Hett and his 10-year-old daughter died in a Sunday afternoon (May...
Pastor at Lindsborg retirement community, daughter among 3 killed in Saline County crash
Three people were killed and another person was seriously injured in a wrong-way, crossover...
Three killed Sunday in crossover crash south of Salina
Highland HS Graduate accepts Howard University offer, needs help financially
Highland Park HS Graduate accepts Howard University offer, but needs financial support
After a weekend slaying in North Topeka, the capital city has seen seven homicides so far in...
After weekend slaying, Topeka has seen seven homicides so far in 2021

Latest News

No injuries were reported early Tuesday when a car slid off Interstate 70 near S.W. Valencia...
No injuries reported Tuesday morning when car slides off I-70 west of Topeka
DA Mike Kagay Offers Legal Advice for mental health caregivers
DA Mike Kagay Offers Legal Advice for Mental Health Caregivers
The sold-out Symphony in the Flint Hills will feature the Kansas City Symphony when it takes...
For first time since 2018, Symphony in the Flint Hills to fill prairie with sound of music
Tuesday Morning
Tuesday Morning