Man killed late Monday in single-vehicle crash in Lane County

DIGHTON, Kan. (WIBW) - An 81-year-old man was killed late Monday when the sport utility vehicle he was driving crashed on a Lane County highway in southwestern Kansas, authorities said.

The fatality victim was identified as Clarence E. Young, of Lakin.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Young was driving a 2020 Nissan Rogue west on K-96 highway about 11 miles east of Dighton when it left the roadway to the north.

The Nissan then hit an embankment to a field access road, went airborne, then rolled an undetermined amount of times before it came to rest on its passenger side.

Young, who was alone in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said he wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

