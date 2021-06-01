Advertisement

Man arrested in Memorial Day crash that killed Wichita woman

Wichita Police Department in Wichita, Kansas
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A 33-year-old man was being held in the Sedgwick County jail after a crash that killed a Wichita woman on Memorial Day.

Scott Cabrales was being held on no bond after his arrest Monday. He faces possible charges of driving under the influence, aggravated battery and no proof of insurance.

Police said he was speeding and apparently under the influence of alcohol Monday afternoon when his vehicle hit a car driven by 80-year-old Frankie Baxter. She was pinned in the car and died at the scene, police said.

Cabrales was treated for minor injuries before his arrest.

