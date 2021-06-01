KU study to help define statewide broadband priorities

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A study at the University of Kansas wants to help bring more reliable high-speed internet service to Kansans.

The University of Kansas says many aspects of life depend on high-speed internet service and the COVID-19 pandemic further exacerbated the need for internet access. According to the Federal Communications Commission, Kansans lack access to stable, high-speed internet service at home. At the same time, KU said current regulations on broadband measurement and reporting limit the quality of data about internet access. It said now, Kansans can contribute to its research on current internet and broadband infrastructure by filling out a survey about their internet service.

According to KU, a team of its researchers at the Institute for Policy and Social Research surveyed students who attend Kansas Board of Regents colleges and universities regarding internet access. It said the team is led by Donna Ginther, Roy A. Roberts Distinguished Professor of Economics and director of IPSR, and Germaine Halegoua, associate professor of film and media studies.

“The information we’ve received about uneven and inadequate internet access among KBOR students has been valuable, but there are still a lot of geographic areas of Kansas that we know very little about in terms of internet access and options for service provision,” Halegoua said. “Policymakers still lack essential knowledge about internet affordability and quality in rural as well as urban areas. We’re hoping that our statewide survey fills in those gaps.”

The university said the research is supported by a grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce, Economic Development Administration, and Ginther and Halegoua will expand their study of internet access and affordability in the state by questioning households regarding the availability and quality of internet connections. It said the expanded survey means to gather more detailed information about areas with slow internet speeds and data on service availability and cost.

According to KU, the team will share the results of the research with the public, internet service providers and state lawmakers to show service modifications, infrastructure needs or policy changes that could be required to expand the state’s access to affordable high-speed internet service.

“Reliable data on internet access is essential for making good broadband policy in the state of Kansas,” Ginther said. “Individuals who respond to our survey will have the opportunity to inform broadband policy in Kansas.”

KU said the survey takes about 15 minutes to complete and includes an internet speed test to connect survey data with broadband speed information. It said those that wish to take the survey should do so at the location of their internet service. The survey can be taken on smartphones.

According to the university, anonymized location data will be mapped to show the demand for high-speed internet, identify service gaps and clarify the need for infrastructure improvements to expand internet access.

The survey will be open from June to July of 2021.

To fill out the broadband priorities survey, click HERE.

