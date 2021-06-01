Advertisement

KHP sees fewer citations, more fatalities over Memorial Day Weekend

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Highway Patrol gave fewer citations and warnings over the 2021 Memorial Day weekend than it has in previous years, but it also worked more fatalities that were not related to DUIs.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says while it gave fewer citations and warnings over Memorial Day weekend, it also worked more non-DUI-related fatalities. It said the reporting period for the holiday weekend ran from Friday, May 28, at 6 p.m., to Monday, May 31, at 11:59 p.m.

KHP said it worked three fatal crashes that were not related to DUIs and five fatalities that were also not related to DUIs over the reporting period.

According to KHP the data from the Memorial Day weekend reporting period is as follows, compared to previous years.

Enforcement Data201920202021
DUI Arrests211520
Speed Citations7761,031781
Speed Warnings626708474
Safety Belt - Adult Citations27615176
Safety Belt - Adult Warnings18169
Safety Belt - Teen Citations1161
Safety Belt - Teen Warnings231
Child Restraint - Citations392920
Motorist Assists1,0021,026748
Fatal DUI Related Crashes000
DUI Related Fatalities000
Non-DUI Related Fatal Crashes013
Non-DUI Related Fatalities015

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

