KHP sees fewer citations, more fatalities over Memorial Day Weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Highway Patrol gave fewer citations and warnings over the 2021 Memorial Day weekend than it has in previous years, but it also worked more fatalities that were not related to DUIs.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says while it gave fewer citations and warnings over Memorial Day weekend, it also worked more non-DUI-related fatalities. It said the reporting period for the holiday weekend ran from Friday, May 28, at 6 p.m., to Monday, May 31, at 11:59 p.m.

KHP said it worked three fatal crashes that were not related to DUIs and five fatalities that were also not related to DUIs over the reporting period.

According to KHP the data from the Memorial Day weekend reporting period is as follows, compared to previous years.

Enforcement Data 2019 2020 2021 DUI Arrests 21 15 20 Speed Citations 776 1,031 781 Speed Warnings 626 708 474 Safety Belt - Adult Citations 276 151 76 Safety Belt - Adult Warnings 18 16 9 Safety Belt - Teen Citations 11 6 1 Safety Belt - Teen Warnings 2 3 1 Child Restraint - Citations 39 29 20 Motorist Assists 1,002 1,026 748 Fatal DUI Related Crashes 0 0 0 DUI Related Fatalities 0 0 0 Non-DUI Related Fatal Crashes 0 1 3 Non-DUI Related Fatalities 0 1 5

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.