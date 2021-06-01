KHP sees fewer citations, more fatalities over Memorial Day Weekend
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Highway Patrol gave fewer citations and warnings over the 2021 Memorial Day weekend than it has in previous years, but it also worked more fatalities that were not related to DUIs.
The Kansas Highway Patrol says while it gave fewer citations and warnings over Memorial Day weekend, it also worked more non-DUI-related fatalities. It said the reporting period for the holiday weekend ran from Friday, May 28, at 6 p.m., to Monday, May 31, at 11:59 p.m.
KHP said it worked three fatal crashes that were not related to DUIs and five fatalities that were also not related to DUIs over the reporting period.
According to KHP the data from the Memorial Day weekend reporting period is as follows, compared to previous years.
|Enforcement Data
|2019
|2020
|2021
|DUI Arrests
|21
|15
|20
|Speed Citations
|776
|1,031
|781
|Speed Warnings
|626
|708
|474
|Safety Belt - Adult Citations
|276
|151
|76
|Safety Belt - Adult Warnings
|18
|16
|9
|Safety Belt - Teen Citations
|11
|6
|1
|Safety Belt - Teen Warnings
|2
|3
|1
|Child Restraint - Citations
|39
|29
|20
|Motorist Assists
|1,002
|1,026
|748
|Fatal DUI Related Crashes
|0
|0
|0
|DUI Related Fatalities
|0
|0
|0
|Non-DUI Related Fatal Crashes
|0
|1
|3
|Non-DUI Related Fatalities
|0
|1
|5
