KDOT pushes back U.S. 24 chip seal project

(WALB)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The U.S. 24 chip seal project start day has been pushed back by to June 4.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says the U.S. 24 chip seal project start date has been pushed back until June 4. It said the project was originally planned to start on June 1. The project extends 10.5 miles from the Shawnee and Pottawatomie Co. line to west of the U.S. 24 and Shawnee St. intersection in Silver Lake.

According to KDOT, roadwork will occur Monday through Saturday, during daylight hours, and should be completed by mid-June.

