Kansas spends $20.5 million on fireworks, second highest in the nation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to a recent study, Kansans enjoy a big bang for their buck as the state spent $20.5 million on fireworks in 2020.

Allegiant Fire Protection says after a year of quarantine, Americans are ready to celebrate the summer holidays with a bang. It said it conducted a study of which states spend the most on fireworks, and Kansas seems to spend the second-largest amount of money. But, it said the bigger the celebration is, so too is the risk of sustaining a burn.

According to Allegiant, the fireworks industry is expected to grow to $2.8 billion by 2025. Nationwide, it said states have spent an average of $8.6 million on fireworks in the last year, which adds up to $1,784 per 1,000 residents. It said Missouri spent the most on fireworks, with $71.4 million spent between January 2020 and March 2021. It said Kansas spent the second most on fireworks, with $20.5 million spent between January 2020 and March 2021. This comes to $7,000 spent for every 1,000 Kansans or $7.05 for every resident.

However, Allegiant also said that Kansas ranks as the state with the 8th most firework-related injuries. It said Kansas saw a 19.37% spike in burns and firework injury-related web searches from June of 2020 to August of 2020 compared to the rest of the year.

According to Allegiant, if using fireworks, it is important to remember the following safety tips:

Never allow young children to handle fireworks

Never use fireworks while under the influence of drugs or alcohol

Only use fireworks away from people, houses and flammable material

Never point or throw fireworks at others

Keep a bucket of water close to extinguish fireworks that do not go off completely

