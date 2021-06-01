Kansans could win tickets to a NASCAR race at the Kansas Speedway vaccination event

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - If you get vaccinated or tested at the Kansas Speedway vaccination event, you could win tickets to a NASCAR race or even drive your car around the speedway track.

Governor Laura Kelly says Kansans will have the chance to enter a free raffle drawing for prizes from the Kansas Speedway, including the chance to drive two laps around the track at a Race to End COVID-19.

According to Gov. Kelly, participants can enter the Race to End COVID-19 by getting a free test or vaccine from the University of Kansas Health System and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

“It is critical to our state’s continued pandemic recovery efforts that every Kansan gets vaccinated,” Governor Kelly said. “The Race to End COVID-19 is a great incentive to curb declines in vaccine demand and encourage Kansans to get tested for and vaccinated against COVID-19. I appreciate the Kansas Speedway for their partnership in making this event possible, and I encourage all unvaccinated Kansans to attend.”

Gov. Kelly said the Race to End COVID-19 will be held at the Kansas Speedway, 400 Speedway Blvd., in Kansas City. She said attendees should enter through France Family Dr. near the Sporting KC stadium across from Nebraska Furniture Mart. She said times for the event are as follows:

Friday, June 4 from 5 to 8 p.m.

Saturday, June 5 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

According to the Kansas Governor, the Kansas Speedway will host the event with Wyandotte Co. Unified Government, University of Kansas Health System, Kansas Department of Health and Environment and Kansas Division of Emergency Management.

Gov. Kelly said all vaccine recipients will be asked to review COVID-19 materials and sign a consent form. After getting the vaccine, she said participants will wait 15 minutes for observation for any allergic reactions. She said those that get the Pfizer vaccine will need to make separate arrangements for their second dose.

According to Gov. Kelly, those that are tested or vaccianted will be entered into a free raffle drawing. She said prizes include two tickets to the Oct. 24, 2021, NASCAR Cup Series Race, four tickets to the NASCAR Cup Series Race and gift cards for the NASCAR Racing Experience Ride Along.

Gov. Kelly said track lap participants will be required to have a valid driver’s license, car registration in their name and proof of vehicle insurance. She said track lap participants 16 to 17 years old with a valid license will be required to have a parent or legal gardian in the vehicle to sing a minor release form. She said all participants will be required to stay in their personal vehicle at all times, drivers and riders will take two laps behind a track pace vehicle at highway speed. She said no motorcycles, tractor-trailers or recreational vehicles will be used for track rides.

More information can be found HERE.

