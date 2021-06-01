Jackson Co. Commissioners meet with victim advocate over letter about recovering special prosecutor fees

HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Jackson Co. Commissioners are looking into whether they can get back the money they paid a special prosecutor in a sexual assault case.

13 NEWS obtained a copy of a letter sent last week to Jackson Co. Attorney Shawna Miller from County Counselor, Lee Hendricks regarding Jacqi Spradling.

The letter encourages her to look into reimbursement for 80-thousand dollars the county paid Spradling.

Spradling was hired in 2017 to prosecute Jacob Ewing.

He was convicted of two counts of rape and several other offenses but the Kansas Court of Appeals overturned the convictions after Ewing argued Spradling misstated evidence in her closing arguments.

Lisa Hyten, a Victim Service Coordinator with the Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office met with commissioners Tuesday to discuss her worries with the letter.

“My concern is that no one had really looked into whether something had been done wrong before all these things were said were made public,” she told them.

Commissioner Dan Brenner said the action is part of their job as elected officials, citing concerns from their constituents that inspired them to write the letter.

“We asked if we could draft a letter to send to the county attorney to ask if it’s a breach of contract or anything the county had with the special prosecutor that we may be able to recoup the money,” he said.

“We’re Stewards for the county here and we are thinking here on behalf of the citizens in Jackson County.”

A complaint filed against Spradling by Ewing’s mother claims Spradling engaged in prosecutorial misconduct but that complaint was dismissed by the Disciplinary Administrator’s Office.

The office filed a complaint against Spradling based on the court of appeals finding of prosecutorial error in closing.

Spradling does face an ethics complaint for an unrelated case, the murder trial for Dana Chandler.

Officials said the letter to Miller was meant as a general question and doesn’t have ulterior motives.

“It was just broad and it said can you let us know if these types of issues exist it wasn’t ‘I wanna know about a,b,c’ it was as general as possible,” Hendricks told Hyten.

“We’re not trying to change the outcome of the [Ewing] trial at all we want nothing to do with that at all,” Brenner said.

Jackson Co. officials said Miller has yet to respond to the letter and she declined to give a comment to 13 NEWS.

Ewing did recently pleaded guilty through an Alford plea in his new trial.

His sentencing is scheduled for June 18th.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.