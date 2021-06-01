Geary Co. to offer online nutrition classes

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - Geary County K-State Research and Extension SNAP-Ed has announced plans to collaborate with the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library to offer online nutrition classes!

These classes are free for you and your family if you qualify for FDPIR, Free and Reduced Lunch Program, Head Start, Medicaid/Kancare, SNAP, TANF, TEFAP, or WIC.

It is all online so you can complete the classes on your own time!

Eating Smart and Moving More offers simple solutions and skills to be able to eat more meals at home, eat healthy when eating out, and move more in their everyday routine. Each lesson challenges participants to make positive changes to achieve good nutrition, increase physical activity, practice food resource management skills and practice proper food safety techniques.

SNAP-Ed staff will connect with participants by phone, email, or Facebook group weekly to review questions and provide support. The series will start on June 9 and will last until July 14.

Class participants will also receive small kitchen items for completing the sessions! Items can be measuring cups, food thermometers, cutting boards, and more!

To register for the Eating Smart and Moving More Online Series, email: snap-edgearycounty@ksu.edu

