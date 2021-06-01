For first time since 2018, Symphony in the Flint Hills to fill prairie with sound of music

COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - For the first time since 2018, the Kansas prairie will be alive with the sound of music as the Symphony in the Flint Hills makes its return.

The sold-out event, which will feature the Kansas City Symphony, is set for Saturday, June 12, at the North Lakeview Pasture, located two miles south of Council Grove in Morris County

Organizers of the event said the North Lakeview Pasture also served as the site of the 2008 Symphony in the Flint Hills.

This year’s event also coincides with the 200th anniversary celebration of the Santa Fe Trail, which will take place in July in Council Grove.

According to KVOE Radio, the Symphony in the Flint Hills was canceled in 2019 because of weather-related damage.

Then, in 2020, it was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers say COVID-19 precautions will be in effect at the June 12 event, including six feet of social distancing. Mask usage also will be required when social distancing can’t be maintained. Proper hand hygiene also will be requested.

An online art auction also is taking place in connection with the event.

For more information, visit www.symphonyintheflinthills.org.

