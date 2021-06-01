Advertisement

For first time since 2018, Symphony in the Flint Hills to fill prairie with sound of music

The sold-out Symphony in the Flint Hills will feature the Kansas City Symphony when it takes...
The sold-out Symphony in the Flint Hills will feature the Kansas City Symphony when it takes place Saturday, June 12, at the North Lakeview Pasture, located two miles south of Council Grove in Morris County.(KVOE Radio)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 7:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - For the first time since 2018, the Kansas prairie will be alive with the sound of music as the Symphony in the Flint Hills makes its return.

The sold-out event, which will feature the Kansas City Symphony, is set for Saturday, June 12, at the North Lakeview Pasture, located two miles south of Council Grove in Morris County

Organizers of the event said the North Lakeview Pasture also served as the site of the 2008 Symphony in the Flint Hills.

This year’s event also coincides with the 200th anniversary celebration of the Santa Fe Trail, which will take place in July in Council Grove.

According to KVOE Radio, the Symphony in the Flint Hills was canceled in 2019 because of weather-related damage.

Then, in 2020, it was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers say COVID-19 precautions will be in effect at the June 12 event, including six feet of social distancing. Mask usage also will be required when social distancing can’t be maintained. Proper hand hygiene also will be requested.

An online art auction also is taking place in connection with the event.

For more information, visit www.symphonyintheflinthills.org.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shakeita Young, 32, was killed Saturday morning at a Topeka mobile home park. According to...
No arrests yet in city’s latest homicides that occurred about 48 hours apart
Bethany Village Pastor Phil Hett and his 10-year-old daughter died in a Sunday afternoon (May...
Pastor at Lindsborg retirement community, daughter among 3 killed in Saline County crash
Three people were killed and another person was seriously injured in a wrong-way, crossover...
Three killed Sunday in crossover crash south of Salina
Highland HS Graduate accepts Howard University offer, needs help financially
Highland Park HS Graduate accepts Howard University offer, but needs financial support
After a weekend slaying in North Topeka, the capital city has seen seven homicides so far in...
After weekend slaying, Topeka has seen seven homicides so far in 2021

Latest News

No injuries were reported early Tuesday when a car slid off Interstate 70 near S.W. Valencia...
No injuries reported Tuesday morning when car slides off I-70 west of Topeka
DA Mike Kagay Offers Legal Advice for mental health caregivers
DA Mike Kagay Offers Legal Advice for Mental Health Caregivers
Tuesday Morning
Tuesday Morning
An 81-year-old man was killed late Monday when the sport utility vehicle he was driving crashed...
Man killed late Monday in single-vehicle crash in Lane County