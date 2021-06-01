Foggy late tonight

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Overnight tonight lows will be in the middle to upper 50s with no rain showers expected. Winds will be very light from the southeast.

We are tracking more scattered rain showers for Wednesday afternoon. These will be similar to today’s showers and will begin to dissipate once the sun sets Wednesday evening. Highs are expect to be in the middle 70s beginning our warming trend for this week.

Tonight: Fog is likely late tonight. Low near 57 degrees. Light southeast breeze.

Tomorrow: Scattered rain showers likely in the afternoon. High near 74. East southeast breeze around between 5-10 mph.

You can put your umbrellas away after Wednesday because we are expected to break 80 degrees on Thursday with mostly sunny skies and light southerly winds. Thursday night we should get down to near 60 degrees with calm winds.

Our daytime highs return to being at or slightly above normal for this coming weekend with highs in the lower to middle 80s. Winds will be increasing too from the south between 10-15 mph.

There is a chance at seeing some isolated small thunderstorms during Sunday afternoon with scattered thunderstorms expected on Monday afternoon. Highs and lows will be about average to start next week. More chances for isolated small thunderstorms are possible on next Tuesday afternoon as well. After Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s scattered rain showers, we should easily dry things out from Thursday to Sunday.

