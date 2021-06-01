Evergy Plaza to kick off Eats and Beets Thursday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Another series of musical performances are coming to Evergy Plaza this month.

Eats and Beats, presented by Envista Credit Union, kicks off this Thursday.

Soul 2 Soul, who you may have seen perform at last week’s Live at Lunch, will rock the venue at 6:30 p.m.

More bands will perform each Thursday for the rest of June.

Envista has the full list on the event’s Facebook page:

June 3: Soul 2 Soul

June 10: Chance Encounter

June 17: Top City Groove Band

June 24: Still Vertical

