Evergy Plaza to kick off Eats and Beets Thursday
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Another series of musical performances are coming to Evergy Plaza this month.
Eats and Beats, presented by Envista Credit Union, kicks off this Thursday.
Soul 2 Soul, who you may have seen perform at last week’s Live at Lunch, will rock the venue at 6:30 p.m.
More bands will perform each Thursday for the rest of June.
Envista has the full list on the event’s Facebook page:
June 3: Soul 2 Soul
June 10: Chance Encounter
June 17: Top City Groove Band
June 24: Still Vertical
Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.