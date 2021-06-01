Advertisement

Dunkin’ Donuts to offer Topekans free donut with their coffee

Dunkin' Donuts will offer free donuts with the purchase of any beverage on Friday, June 4.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dunkin’ Donuts in Topeka will offer free classic donuts with the purchase of any drink.

Dunkin’ Donuts says on Friday, June 4, it will offer Topekans a free classic donut of their choice with the purchase of any drink. It said guests will be able to celebrate National Donut Day and grab a coffee with a free classic donut, which includes Boston Kreme, Glazed, Glazed Chocolate, Jelly-Filled and more. It said the special offer will be honored hall day, at participating locations, while supplies last.

According to the national donut chain, fans can have their donuts and wear them too with its #NationalDonutDay collection, which features limited-edition customizable donut-themed clothing. It said the collection will drop at 12 p.m. est on Thursday, June 3, on shopdunkin.com.

Dunkin’ said National Donut Day was originally established in 1983 by the Chicago Salvation Army to honor those that served donuts to soldiers during World War I. It said the holiday is celebrated on the first Friday of June.

To see the #NationalDonutDay collection, click HERE.

