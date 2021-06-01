Drainage improvements to close Deer Creek Trail in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Drainage improvements will close Deer Creek Trail for about two weeks.

The City of Topeka says starting on Tuesday, June 1, it will close Deer Creek Trail between SE 6th St. and SE 8th Ave. beside Reser’s.

According to the City, the section should be closed for about two weeks while Schmidtlein conducts drainage improvements.

