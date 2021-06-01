Advertisement

Dillons hiring employees for this summer and beyond

Dillons food markets are accepting applications for positions this summer and beyond, officials...
Dillons food markets are accepting applications for positions this summer and beyond, officials with the grocery chain announced Tuesday.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 9:38 AM CDT
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (WIBW) - Dillons food markets are accepting applications for positions this summer and beyond, officials with the grocery chain announced Tuesday.

Some 70 positions are available at Dillons locations in Topeka, officials said.

Applications are being accepted online for full-time, part-time and seasonal store positions. Dillons also is hiring for distribution center positions.

Those interested in applying for the positions may visit jobs.dillons.com and then participate in the hiring fair from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 5, for in-person interviews at Dillons locations.

“Summer is an exciting time for Dillons because food is at the center of every celebration with cookouts, camping trips and BBQs,” said Kyla Enslinger, Dillons division human resources leader. “We are looking for talented associates to join our team this summer, and then stay for a career with us at Dillons.”

To help keep our stores stocked with fresh, affordable food and essentials, Dillons is now hiring with immediate positions available, including:

• Grocery stock clerk with daytime and overnight shifts

• Cashiers

• Deli clerk

• Pick-up clerks with the store’s online grocery service

• Distribution Center order assemblers

Communities with open positions include:

• Topeka – 70 positions across 6 stores

• Wichita – 190 positions across 15 stores

• Hutchinson – 30 positions across 4 stores

• Salina – 25 positions across 4 stores

• Lawrence – 25 positions across 4 stores

• Manhattan, Junction City – 25 positions across 3 stores

• Dodge City, Garden City, Liberal – 15 positions across 4 stores

• Goddard and Hutchinson with positions at Distribution Centers

